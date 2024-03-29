CM Takes Notice Of Rape Of Mentally Challenged Girl
Published March 29, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the alleged rape of a 9-year-old mentally-challenged girl in DHQ Hospital Layyah.
She directed authorities concerned to identify the accused after a thorough investigation into the incident, and sought a report in this regard from IG Police.
Madam Chief Minister said, ”All those involved in the heinous crime should be punished severely.”
