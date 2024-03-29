Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Rape Of Mentally Challenged Girl

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM

CM takes notice of rape of mentally challenged girl

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the alleged rape of a 9-year-old mentally-challenged girl in DHQ Hospital Layyah.

She directed authorities concerned to identify the accused after a thorough investigation into the incident, and sought a report in this regard from IG Police.

Madam Chief Minister said, ”All those involved in the heinous crime should be punished severely.”

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab From

Recent Stories

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam resu ..

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results

10 minutes ago
 Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T2 ..

Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats

51 minutes ago
 Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to ..

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy

2 hours ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, pow ..

PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj A ..

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..

2 hours ago
 PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

3 hours ago
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

3 hours ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

4 hours ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

4 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan