CM takes notice of rape of mentally challenged girl

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the alleged rape of a 9-year-old mentally-challenged girl in DHQ Hospital Layyah.

She directed authorities concerned to identify the accused after a thorough investigation into the incident, and sought a report in this regard from IG Police.

Madam Chief Minister said, ”All those involved in the heinous crime should be punished severely.”