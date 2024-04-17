Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Woman's Rape During Robbery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 06:17 PM

CM takes notice of woman's rape during robbery

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of an incident of alleged rape of a woman during robbery in Okara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of an incident of alleged rape of a woman during robbery in Okara.

She sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab on the matter, saying that the accused involved in the heinous act should be punished.

