CM Takes Notice Of Woman's Rape During Robbery
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 06:17 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of an incident of alleged rape of a woman during robbery in Okara.
She sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab on the matter, saying that the accused involved in the heinous act should be punished.
