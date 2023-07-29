QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday said the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) his family and companions for the survival and exaltation of the islam are a bright chapter of Islam.

"The sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala will be remembered till the end of the world," he said in a statement issued here.

The chief minister while paying homage to the Shuhad-e-Karbala said sacrifices rendered for the exaltation of Islam are a beacon for all the Muslim Ummah.

In order to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala, let us develop the spirit of self-sacrifice, sacrificial tolerance and tolerance.

"The Martyrs of Karbala refused to bow down to the power of Yazid, despite being less in number.

Martyrs of Karbala preferred to give their lives in the path of truth. It was a war between truth and falsehood, in which truth won, he maintained.

The CM noted that the great sacrifices of the martyrs are a role model for the entire Muslim Ummah to end extremism. Complete unity should be maintained in our ranks against terrorist and subversive elements.

He underlined the need for creating religious harmony as saying; the need of the present time is to promote the spirit of inter-Muslim unity among people belonging to all schools of thought.

The scholars of all schools of thought have to play a fundamental role and lead the society in the right direction.