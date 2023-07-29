Open Menu

CM Terms Shuhada-e-Karbala's Sacrifices A Bright Chapter Of Islam

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2023 | 07:30 PM

CM terms Shuhada-e-Karbala's sacrifices a bright chapter of Islam

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday said the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) his family and companions for the survival and exaltation of the islam are a bright chapter of Islam.

"The sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala will be remembered till the end of the world," he said in a statement issued here.

The chief minister while paying homage to the Shuhad-e-Karbala said sacrifices rendered for the exaltation of Islam are a beacon for all the Muslim Ummah.

In order to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala, let us develop the spirit of self-sacrifice, sacrificial tolerance and tolerance.

"The Martyrs of Karbala refused to bow down to the power of Yazid, despite being less in number.

Martyrs of Karbala preferred to give their lives in the path of truth. It was a war between truth and falsehood, in which truth won, he maintained.

The CM noted that the great sacrifices of the martyrs are a role model for the entire Muslim Ummah to end extremism. Complete unity should be maintained in our ranks against terrorist and subversive elements.

He underlined the need for creating religious harmony as saying; the need of the present time is to promote the spirit of inter-Muslim unity among people belonging to all schools of thought.

The scholars of all schools of thought have to play a fundamental role and lead the society in the right direction.

Related Topics

Terrorist Balochistan Chief Minister World Martyrs Shaheed Karbala Lead Muslim Family All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

1 hour ago
 7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’ ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

19 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

20 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

20 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan