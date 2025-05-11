CM Welcomes PM’s Decision To Celebrate ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement to observe ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’, expressing deep gratitude to Allah Almighty for thwarting the enemy’s malicious intentions.
In a media statement on Sunday, she said, “This day is not only one of gratitude but also a symbol of national pride, courage, and the triumph of unity.” Commending the Pakistan Army, she said, “Our armed forces have once again proven themselves to be a brave, professional, and highly capable institution.”
The CM added that Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression was marked not just by military strength, but also by strategic wisdom and composure. “Our Falcons have conveyed a powerful message to the world: Pakistan’s defense is unshakable,” she remarked.
“The world now understands that we will not retreat even a single step when it comes to defending our homeland.”
Paying tribute to the armed forces, she said, “I salute our valiant soldiers who faced the enemy with unwavering resolve and made it clear that Pakistan seeks peace, but is neither weak nor afraid.” She added, “Our leadership is sincere, our nation is united, and our forces are invincible. The sacrifices of our martyrs will never be forgotten.”
CM Maryam Nawaz said that the government is taking steps to empower the youth by equipping the new generation with education, skills, and modern technology, laying the foundation for a Pakistan that no enemy will ever dare to challenge.
