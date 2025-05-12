Death anniversary of renowned Urdu Poet Syed Zameer Jafri observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The 26th death anniversary of renowned urdu poet Syed Zameer Jafri is being observed on Monday.

He was born on January 1, 1916, in Chak Abdul Khaliq, a village near Dina in the Jhelum district.

Jafri made significant contributions to Urdu literature with his unique style and wit, a private news channel reported.

He authored approximately 78 books encompassing poetry and prose. His literary works often reflected themes of peace and love for humanity.

He passed away on May 12, 1999, in Bay Shore, New York, and was laid to rest in his hometown of Jhelum.