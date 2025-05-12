Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Renowned Urdu Poet Syed Zameer Jafri Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Death anniversary of renowned Urdu Poet Syed Zameer Jafri observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The 26th death anniversary of renowned urdu poet Syed Zameer Jafri is being observed on Monday.

He was born on January 1, 1916, in Chak Abdul Khaliq, a village near Dina in the Jhelum district.

Jafri made significant contributions to Urdu literature with his unique style and wit, a private news channel reported.

He authored approximately 78 books encompassing poetry and prose. His literary works often reflected themes of peace and love for humanity.

He passed away on May 12, 1999, in Bay Shore, New York, and was laid to rest in his hometown of Jhelum.

Recent Stories

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

1 hour ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

1 day ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

2 days ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

2 days ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

2 days ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

2 days ago
 US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan