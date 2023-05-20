UrduPoint.com

CNG Association Organises Rally To Express Solidarity With Pak Army

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

CNG Association organises rally to express solidarity with Pak Army

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The CNG Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took out a rally to express solidarity with the armed forces on Saturday.

The rally held outside the Peshawar Press Club was participated by people from different walks of life, chanting slogans 'Pakistan Zindabad', and 'Pakistan Army Paindabad'.

The marchers of the rally went through the main Sunari Masjid Road, holding banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in support of the Pakistan Army.

"We are here expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Army and for a stabilized Pakistan," the organisers of the rally said in their speeches.

The participants while hailing the sacrifices and bravery of the armed forces said, "The army is our protector, and those speaking against them are not loyal to the country." "We are standing by the side of the Pakistan Army and the martyrs and ghazi the crowns on our foreheads," they added.

The participants also condemned the violent protesters who damaged public and private properties and attacked military installations. They also strongly condemned the anti-state protests wherein state buildings were stormed including Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan Office in Peshawar.

The participants of the rally said Pak Army was a "lifeline for patriotic Pakistanis" and no one will be allowed to defame our armed forces. PTI leadership must refrain from maligning state institutions failing which they would not be allowed to move freely in society, they warned.

The participants also showered flowers on the personnel of armed forces who were performing their duties near the Peshawar Press Club. The local leaders in the rallies acknowledged the sacrifices of soldiers who were defending the country's borders with bravery.

