COAS reiterates need for global convergence on Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa and British High Commissioner Christian Turner discuss matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghanistan were discussed.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2021) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

This he stated during a meeting with the British High Commissioner Christian Turner who called on him Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghanistan were discussed.

The Army Chief said Pakistan values UK's role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship.

The British High Commissioner also appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf says abandoning Afghanistan again by the international community will be a mistake.

He was talking to a four-member US delegation headed by Minority Staff Director, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chris Socha in Islamabad.

The National Security Advisor said the world needs to constructively engage the Afghan Taliban in order to prevent governance collapse and avert another refugee crisis.

He said Pakistan is coordinating with the world to have a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.

Both the sides discussed situation of Afghanistan along with the ways to enhance cooperation in light of the regional and international developments and challenges.

The two sides also exchanged views on the importance of developing the strategic relationship between Pakistan and the United States and the determination to strengthen ties in all sectors and vital areas of cooperation.