Cold And Partly Cloudy Weather Predicted For KP

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province.

It said that dense foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) / Highways in morning and night. Travellers on motorways/highways were advised to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 24/05, Chitral 17/07, Timergara 21/03, Dir 21/-01, Mirkhani 22/00, Kalam 13/-03, Drosh 16/05, Saidu Sharif 21/03, Pattan 24/16, Malam Jabba 12/04, Takht Bhai 23/05, Kakul 17/03, Balakot 21/03, Parachinar 17/02, Bannu 24/08, Cherat 15/05, DI Khan City 27/09.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province were -04°c in Tirah Valley of Khyber district and -03°c in Kalam.

