Collaborative efforts on climate change necessary for national level impact: Romina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) PM's coordinator on climate change and environmental coordination has said, the joint collaboration of all the stakeholders from government and non government sides is necessary to create national level impact to deal with climate crisis.

She was chairing the first meeting of advisory Committee on climate change which includes the representation from SIFC, ministry of Federal education, HEC, COMSATS, PM youth program, IRS, SDPI, planning Commission, ministry of Power ( K-electric) NGOs, CSOs, private universities and banking sectors, a news release said.

The committee members highly appreciated the initiative of PM's coordinator to bring all the stakeholders at single platform to work together to fight against climate change.

It was agreed that the dashboard for data collection would be created by ministry of climate change. PM's coordinator has apprised the committee that she has fully imposed ban on plastic use and also holding events in five stars hotels. PM's coordinator sought the ideas from committee members to promote climate literacy, climate security, climate waste management and climate she power.

Chairman HEC said that he directed all the vice chancellors of universities to make it mandatory that every student ( six million plus) and staff members plant a sapling of their part in university area to contribute in national cause.

Chairman HEC also remarked that one of the biggest issue of Pakistan is lack of systemaric approach in the country.

Ministry of education apprised the coordinator that FDE had banned plastic use in schools besides other activities including kitchen gardening, awareness campaigns, incorporation of climate change in national curriculum through national curriculum council etc.

SIFC also shared their findings in connection with pollution reduction due to bikes, bricks kilns and cutting trees by housing societies. They recommended to introduce electric bikes, revival of cycle culture, introducing of cement blocks instead of bricks kilns and celebration of dry day.

PM's coordinator while expressing her gratitude for all the participants remarked that she was pained when she heard in European countries that Pakistan was graveyard of wastes and she wanted to change this thought and want to make Pakistan one of the best place on planet. All stakeholders assured their full support to PM's coordinator for accomplishment of this national cause.