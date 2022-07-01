UrduPoint.com

'Collective Efforts Needed To Control Dengue Mosquito'

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2022 | 03:20 PM

'Collective efforts needed to control dengue mosquito'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Association Sargodha President Dr Sikandar Hayyat said collective efforts were needed to control dengue mosquitoes.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said the district administration had taken comprehensive measures to tackle the dengue virus, adding that dengue fever had now become a global problem.

He said:" The monsoon season has been started which favors the dengue larvae breeding so we should clean our houses, offices, shops and bazaars.

A special ward had also been set up in the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital for denguepatients where a team of doctors and paramedical staff were available round-the-clock, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dengue Sargodha

Recent Stories

China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting i ..

China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

57 seconds ago
 Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over con ..

Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over contemptuous remarks against Holy ..

9 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates Innovation Hub Program in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Innovation Hub Program in Islamabad

33 minutes ago
 FIRs filed against journalist Imran Riaz Khan

FIRs filed against journalist Imran Riaz Khan

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets COAS Gen Qamar ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa

2 hours ago
 Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for U.S. ..

Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for U.S. Visa Holders from Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.