'Collective efforts needed to control dengue mosquito'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Association Sargodha President Dr Sikandar Hayyat said collective efforts were needed to control dengue mosquitoes.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said the district administration had taken comprehensive measures to tackle the dengue virus, adding that dengue fever had now become a global problem.

He said:" The monsoon season has been started which favors the dengue larvae breeding so we should clean our houses, offices, shops and bazaars.

A special ward had also been set up in the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital for denguepatients where a team of doctors and paramedical staff were available round-the-clock, he added.