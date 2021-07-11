UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collective Qurbani Trend Increasing Due To High Price

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Like previous year mostly people is giving preference of "Collective Qurbani" instead of sacrificing animals individually on Eid-ul-Azha due to high prices of animals.

In the regard various social organizations including Sailalni Welfare Trust (SWT) have announced different packages to attract people to take part in combined sacrifice.

The residents of various localities have also announced for collective sacrifice to facilitate the people particularly those who cannot afford individual sacrifice with the cooperation of various religious and social organisations.

While Mosques and different seminaries have also made arrangements for collective sacrifice while keeping into the mind the increase in animal prices in the recent years has cased to the trend of collective sacrifice

