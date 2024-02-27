Open Menu

Colourful Peace, Cultural Festival Held On Gomal University Campus

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Colourful peace, cultural festival held on Gomal University campus

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A colourful “peace and unity night festival’ on Tuesday was held at Gomal University to celebrate and showcase various aspects of the country’s rich cultural heritage.

The event served as a platform for participants to express their deep affection for the country through various artistic and cultural expressions was organized by the Directorate of Students Affairs in collaboration with the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Famous personalities including senior ptv actress Batan Farooqi, comedian and playwright Zulqarnain Haider, renowned comedian and host of the program "Hasb e Haal" on Dunya news tv, Nawaz Anjum, famous stage comedian Hamid Rangila, Abdul Jabbar Barri, Riyaz Siddiqui, Riha Yousuf, and others participated in the festival.

Students have put up stalls,highlighting the culture of all provinces of the country, where they were dressed in attire representing their respective provinces.

Palestinian students, participating in the Peace Festival, showcased the culture of their country, spreading the colors of their culture, attracting the attention of the participants.

The students from diverse backgrounds enthusiastically participated in the festivities, presenting traditional songs and performances that highlighted the cultural diversity of the country evoking a sense of pride and admiration for the nation's rich cultural heritage.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr. Shakilullah was the chief guest along with Colonel Muhammad Hasib ur Rehman.

Addressing the occasion, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakilullah said that Pakistan was like a bouquet where people belonging to different cultures were like different flowers, each with its own fragrance, making our Pakistan fragrant.

APP/slm

