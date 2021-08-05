UrduPoint.com

Commission On Minority Rights Seeks DC's Report On RYK Hindu Mandir Attack

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 08:13 PM

Supreme Court's One-Man Commission on Minority Rights, headed by Dr Shoaib Suddle on Thursday sought a report from the Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan District, taking immediate notice of attack on a Hindu Mandir (Temple) by a charged mob in Bhang village on 4th August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Supreme Court's One-Man Commission on Minority Rights, headed by Dr Shoaib Suddle on Thursday sought a report from the Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan District, taking immediate notice of attack on a Hindu Mandir (Temple) by a charged mob in Bhang village on 4th August, .

The Commission directed the Provincial Government of Punjab to ensure foolproof measures to secure the places of worship of all minorities as directed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the Suo Motu Case Judgement (No. 1 of 2014), a senior official at the Commission told APP.

The Commission also directed the authorities to assess the damage and take steps to make good the losses on priority basis, he said.

As per Deputy Commissioner's report, he added that the area of Mandir and Hindu community houses has been fully secured and law and order situation was peaceful.

Furthermore, the situation has been deescalated and one company of Rangers and adequate Police force were deployed at the incident site to ensure public safety, he said.

He informed that police investigation was underway and effective steps were initiated to bring those involved in the mischief to justice.

