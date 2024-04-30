Commissioner Attend Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Dolphin Squad Cop
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Tuesday attended the funeral prayer of the Dolphin Squad cop, Ismail Rauf, who was martyred during an encounter with the robbers on Murree Road Rawalpindi.
The funeral prayer was offered with official protocol and honour at police lines in which Regional Police Officer, Station Commander Rawalpindi, and officers from other forces participated. The participants also paid tribute to the great sacrifice of Ismail Rauf.
“Our real heroes are the personnel who perform their duty without caring for their lives in the line of duty,” the Commissioner said adding, that the eternal sacrifice of Dolphin Squad cop, Ismail Rauf for the establishment of law and order would always be remembered.
The Commissioner directed the authorities to ensure the best medical treatment for the Dolphin Squad cop, Asim, who was injured in the encounter.
“In this hour of sorrow, we are with the family of the martyred cop and they will be taken care of,” he added.
Special teams have been formed to arrest the accused and soon they would be brought to justice, the Commissioner said.
