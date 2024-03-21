Commissioner Chairs DDC Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Thursday chaired a meeting
of the divisional development committee (DDC), in which necessary approval was given
for essential revisions in the estimates of 14 development schemes of four different
departments.
Thee schemes include: 4 of Public Health Engineering, 8 of Highways, and 1 each
of Local Government and Buildings Department.
The Commissioner directed immediate implementation of such public welfare development
projects and emphasized ensuring transparency at all costs while maintaining high
construction standards without any compromise.
He instructed for alternative traffic arrangements and consideration of civic rights
during the maintenance and improvement of roads minimizing the difficulties for
travellers.
Officers of the relevant departments would be responsible for implementing development
programmes in all districts.
