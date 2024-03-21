Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs DDC Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Thursday chaired a meeting

of the divisional development committee (DDC), in which necessary approval was given

for essential revisions in the estimates of 14 development schemes of four different

departments.

Thee schemes include: 4 of Public Health Engineering, 8 of Highways, and 1 each

of Local Government and Buildings Department.

The Commissioner directed immediate implementation of such public welfare development

projects and emphasized ensuring transparency at all costs while maintaining high

construction standards without any compromise.

He instructed for alternative traffic arrangements and consideration of civic rights

during the maintenance and improvement of roads minimizing the difficulties for

travellers.

Officers of the relevant departments would be responsible for implementing development

programmes in all districts.

