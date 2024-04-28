Open Menu

Police Contingent Pay Homage At Martyred Cop's Grave

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Police contingent pay homage at martyred cop's grave

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) A police contingent paid homage at the grave of a martyred police constable on his death anniversary, here on Sunday.

A police spokesman said that acting City Police Officer (CPO) Hasan Javaid Bhatti ordered the Sadar Tandlianwala police to visit the graveyard in Tandlianwala and present tribute to the grave of Muhammad Mansha in recognition of his services for the department.

The martyred constable had laid down his life while encountering the criminals. Therefore, the police contingent visited his grave and also offered 'Fateha' for the departed soul.

The police officers also laid wreath at the grave of martyred constable and distributed gifts among his family members, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Visit Tandlianwala Criminals Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

20 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

20 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

20 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

20 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

20 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

20 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

20 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

20 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

21 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan