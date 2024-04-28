Police Contingent Pay Homage At Martyred Cop's Grave
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) A police contingent paid homage at the grave of a martyred police constable on his death anniversary, here on Sunday.
A police spokesman said that acting City Police Officer (CPO) Hasan Javaid Bhatti ordered the Sadar Tandlianwala police to visit the graveyard in Tandlianwala and present tribute to the grave of Muhammad Mansha in recognition of his services for the department.
The martyred constable had laid down his life while encountering the criminals. Therefore, the police contingent visited his grave and also offered 'Fateha' for the departed soul.
The police officers also laid wreath at the grave of martyred constable and distributed gifts among his family members, spokesman added.
