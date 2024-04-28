Scientific session on Child and Adolescent Psychiatry held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) A scientific session on Child and Adolescent Psychiatry was held in conjunction with the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) symposium here at a local hotel on Sunday.

Associate Professor and In-charge of Psychiatry at NICH. Dr Jawed Akbar Dars extended a warm welcome to the speakers, panelists and guests.

Dr. Sher Mehrani, a Karachi University faculty member, delved into the intricacies of platonic love and examined societal trends. Dr. Nadeem Iqbal, a psychiatrist at Abbasi Hospital, addressed the hurdles of adolescence and effective coping strategies. Dr. Erum Khan, a PhD psychologist, underscored the significance of neurodiversity and advocated for inclusive care.

Lastly, Prof. Dr. Syed Zafar Haider offered insights into parenting, drawing from both scientific and religious perspectives.

The speakers provided valuable insights into contemporary issues in various aspects of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, addressing the lifespan factors contributing to psychiatric disorders. With Pakistan's youthful demographic, the importance of clear policies in managing these issues was emphasized to prevent potential challenges for future generations. The session received applause from the audience, and panelists offered their feedback.

The chief guest concluded the session by commending the organizers' efforts and expressing gratitude to the audience.