3 Gangs Busted, 8 Dacoits Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The police have busted three dacoit gangs and arrested their eight active members, besides recovering five snatched motorcycles, cash, mobile-phones, illegal weapons and other items from them.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that In-charge Tariq Abad police post Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rana Sajid Mehmood, on a tip-off, conducted raids and succeeded in arresting two outlaws Asadullah and Usman, wanted to the police in a number of dacoity and robbery cases.
The police recovered two snatched motorcycles, Rs.200,000 in cash, mobile-phones, and pistols from them.
Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Babar Hussain Gujjar of CIA Iqbal Division nabbed three criminals Sheraz, etc. involved in dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases and recovered two motorcycles, cash, illicit weapons and mobile-phones from them.
Similarly, Chak Jhumra SHO Ali Ikram Goraya conducted raid in Chak No.188-RB and arrested three dacoits of a gang, Faisal, etc. and recovered a motorcycle, cash, mobile-phones and illicit weapons from them.
The police sent the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Body of addict found6 minutes ago
-
FESCO launches pro-rata billing software6 minutes ago
-
Saraiki leadership, poets, academicians pledge to expedite struggle for separate province6 minutes ago
-
Police apprehend firecrackers smuggler during operation16 minutes ago
-
Minister thanks Islamic Aid over financial support for children treatment16 minutes ago
-
Punjab University wins female weightlifting competition26 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive starts in Larkana district from Monday26 minutes ago
-
Action against beggars demanded26 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on harassment at work place to be held at SU tomorrow26 minutes ago
-
More than 4kg drugs seized during raid26 minutes ago
-
16,700 liters fake cold drinks seized from Warehouse36 minutes ago
-
Drug addiction: A social evil needs collective efforts of stakeholders to eradicate56 minutes ago