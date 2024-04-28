3 gangs busted, 8 dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The police have busted three dacoit gangs and arrested their eight active members, besides recovering five snatched motorcycles, cash, mobile-phones, illegal weapons and other items from them.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that In-charge Tariq Abad police post Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rana Sajid Mehmood, on a tip-off, conducted raids and succeeded in arresting two outlaws Asadullah and Usman, wanted to the police in a number of dacoity and robbery cases.

The police recovered two snatched motorcycles, Rs.200,000 in cash, mobile-phones, and pistols from them.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Babar Hussain Gujjar of CIA Iqbal Division nabbed three criminals Sheraz, etc. involved in dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases and recovered two motorcycles, cash, illicit weapons and mobile-phones from them.

Similarly, Chak Jhumra SHO Ali Ikram Goraya conducted raid in Chak No.188-RB and arrested three dacoits of a gang, Faisal, etc. and recovered a motorcycle, cash, mobile-phones and illicit weapons from them.

The police sent the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.