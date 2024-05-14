Commissioner Chairs Meeting On Traffic Congestion, Smog Reduction
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 08:09 PM
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood, chairing a significant meeting at his office on Tuesday, reviewed the city's traffic congestion and smog reduction efforts
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood, chairing a significant meeting at his office on Tuesday, reviewed the city's traffic congestion and smog reduction efforts.
The briefing highlighted the direct correlation between traffic choke points and smog levels. The joint committee of Traffic Police and TEPA (Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency) has identified 19 choke points within the city that contribute to carbon emissions. Various interventions have been proposed to reduce the emission rates at these points.
The commissioner emphasized the need for planning based on the severity of carbon emissions at each choke point.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Amara Athar suggested minor interventions in traffic engineering and road design at certain roads and intersections.
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq reported that LDA has commenced patchwork on roads to improve traffic flow.
Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood insisted that commercial buildings should utilize their approved parking areas to alleviate parking issues and enforce regulations.
The briefing also covered the potential changes in road design, patchwork, signboards, and tire killers installations to maintain smooth traffic flow.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, LDA DG Tahir Farooq, CTO Amara Athar, Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, and Chief Engineer TEPA Iqrar Hussain attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Teenage girl abducted from Wah Cantt
US to raise tariffs on $18 bn of China imports including chips
NAVTTC, NSU agree on enhancing vocational & technical education
First badge completes driving course at police driving school: RPO
PM reiterates desire to work with all political forces to steer country out of p ..
D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Attae doctors
Advisor Tourism bans free stay of VIPs families in govt rest houses in KP
Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from different Tulkas
LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters in 24 hours
Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional officers, technocrats to achieve gov ..
Sufi singer Abida Parveen to lead Sindh Talent Hunt Program: Sindh Minister for ..
10 injured in different incidents
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Teenage girl abducted from Wah Cantt13 minutes ago
-
NAVTTC, NSU agree on enhancing vocational & technical education13 minutes ago
-
First badge completes driving course at police driving school: RPO16 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates desire to work with all political forces to steer country out of problems16 minutes ago
-
D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Attae doctors16 minutes ago
-
Advisor Tourism bans free stay of VIPs families in govt rest houses in KP16 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from different Tulkas16 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters in 24 hours20 minutes ago
-
10 injured in different incidents20 minutes ago
-
Man's body found from canal20 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, offering market access for garments32 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ meets High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur delegation25 minutes ago