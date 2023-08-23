Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch along with Deputy Commissioner SBA Shehryar Gul Memon visited SZABIST-run Peoples School Programme PSP

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch along with Deputy Commissioner SBA Shehryar Gul Memon visited SZABIST-run Peoples School Programme PSP.

Director ZABIST Lubna Khalid took the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner on a detailed visit to the School Computer Lab and classroom, which was appreciated by both dignitaries for better arrangements made by the school administration.

They also expressed pleasure in educational activities at PSP School. During the briefing, the Director informed that PSP School is being organized under the supervision of ZABIST.

She said that PSP School is giving free of cost education from fifth class to tenth class and computer training to all students. She said that at present 550 students are studying at this institution.

During the visit Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Director ZABIST planted saplings in the school premises with the cooperation of FGFR, an organization of Jamaat-e-Islami. On the occasion, the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner disclosed that the Jamaat-e-Islami organization FGFR has launched a tree plantation campaign which is an appreciable act.

They said that trees help reduce the environmental temperature and for that purpose, government departments and civil society have to step forward for the planting of more and more trees.

On the occasion, the leader of Jamaat-e-Islami informed that its organization FGFR has launched a tree plantation campaign throughout the Sindh Province.

They said that under the tree plantation campaign, more than 15,000 saplings would be planted throughout district Shaheed Benazirabad in cooperation with district administration. Principal PSP Miss Sanam, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, Aftab Mallah and others were present on the occasion.

Earlier Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch and DC Shehryar Gul Memon inaugurated the Temporary Education Center TEC at village Lal Bux Chandio and Gul Muhammad Mari in tehsil Daun being run under the UNICEF and Thar Deep Rural Development Program and distributed bags and books among the students. They said that due to previous rains and floods the education of children was adversely affected and to resolve the issue Temporary Education Centers were introduced to continue the education process of children is best step.

District Education Officer Primary Masood Ahmed Sahito, District Coordinator RSU Maroof Bhatti, District Manager Thar Deep Rural Program Amir Maznani and other officials were present on the occasion.