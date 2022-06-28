Commissioner directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Tuesday directed the concerned to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Tuesday directed the concerned to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements at his office here, he directed the officials to ensure rainwater drainage as the Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in the next week.

He further directed the anti-dengue and polio teams to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs and create awareness among the people about the hazards of Corona because of the increasing number of its cases.

The Commissioner further directed the officials to adopt protective measures at cattle markets against the threat of the Congo virus.

On the occasion, the health official briefed the meeting that a total of 12 dengue patients have been reported so far, while during outdoor surveillance, the anti-dengue teams checked 78018 hotspots in the last week and larvae were detected at 56 spots.

Similarly, 170,744 houses were checked during Indoor vector surveillance, and larvae were found positive at 809 sites.

He further briefed that health teams had sealed six premises, registered six FIRs,challaned 52, issued notices to 275 and a fine of Rs 5000 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs during the last week.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Marzia Saleem, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Lubna Ishaq, District Health Officer Dr Ehsan Ghani, Focal Person Epidemiology Dr Sajjad and other concerned officers.