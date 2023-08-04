Open Menu

Commissioner Directs To Resolve All Issues Of General Hospital Samanabad Immediately

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the Health department and local administration to resolve all administrative and other issues of Government General Hospital Samanabad on urgent basis so that the patients could be provided quality health service

During a meeting with the team of Primary Health Care Department, she was briefed about the administrative and health related matters of General Hospital Samanabad.

The commissioner expressed dissatisfaction over use of poor quality of material in construction project of the hospital and issued necessary direction to submit a complaint in this regard before the anti corruption establishment for probing into the matter.

She directed to immediately replace the windowpanes of operation theater in the hospital and directed the building department to immediately resolve the issue of water leakage and defective fans.

She also directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar to visit General Hospital Samanabad on war-footing and point out all issues so that the same could be redressed amicably.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also visited the hospital and directed the concerned departments for redressing the issues after pointing out them on the spot.

