Open Menu

Commissioner For Equal opportunities To Women For Socio Economic development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 10:36 PM

Commissioner for equal opportunities to women for socio economic development

Commissioner Multan Division, Marryam Khan said on Friday that it was inevitable to provide women with equal opportunities and a conducive environment for socio-economic development

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division, Marryam Khan said on Friday that it was inevitable to provide women with equal opportunities and a conducive environment for socio-economic development.

Addressing a ceremony held at All Pakistan Women Association in connection with World Women Day here, she  termed the raise in the number of women in every field including decision making  as a good omen.

She informed that equal rights of women and their inclusion in economics guaranteed the country's development adding that they were excelling  at home and abroad  by proving their skills.

APWA Patron-in-chief, Begum Farrukh Mukhtar, PR DPO, Nabeela Aslam, WCCI president Mahnaz Sheikh, APWA president Farah Faisal, General Secretary Nazia Yasir Khan and others were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan World Farah Women All

Recent Stories

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

9 minutes ago
 Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

16 minutes ago
 AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to ..

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

19 minutes ago
 TNF establishes first boarding school to promote n ..

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..

19 minutes ago
 Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants M ..

Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

20 minutes ago
 NA allows use of its Hall for elections

NA allows use of its Hall for elections

20 minutes ago
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future le ..

Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan

20 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif o ..

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office

24 minutes ago
 Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, ..

Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea

28 minutes ago
 District police conducts self-defense training for ..

District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students

28 minutes ago
 Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing sur ..

Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing surgical ward at Mirpurkhas Civil ..

28 minutes ago
 'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judge ..

'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judges appointments: CJ

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan