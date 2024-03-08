Commissioner For Equal opportunities To Women For Socio Economic development
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 10:36 PM
Commissioner Multan Division, Marryam Khan said on Friday that it was inevitable to provide women with equal opportunities and a conducive environment for socio-economic development
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division, Marryam Khan said on Friday that it was inevitable to provide women with equal opportunities and a conducive environment for socio-economic development.
Addressing a ceremony held at All Pakistan Women Association in connection with World Women Day here, she termed the raise in the number of women in every field including decision making as a good omen.
She informed that equal rights of women and their inclusion in economics guaranteed the country's development adding that they were excelling at home and abroad by proving their skills.
APWA Patron-in-chief, Begum Farrukh Mukhtar, PR DPO, Nabeela Aslam, WCCI president Mahnaz Sheikh, APWA president Farah Faisal, General Secretary Nazia Yasir Khan and others were present.
Recent Stories
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office
Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea
District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students
Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing surgical ward at Mirpurkhas Civil ..
'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judges appointments: CJ
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence19 minutes ago
-
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens20 minutes ago
-
NA allows use of its Hall for elections20 minutes ago
-
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan20 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office24 minutes ago
-
District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students28 minutes ago
-
Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing surgical ward at Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital28 minutes ago
-
'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judges appointments: CJ28 minutes ago
-
Two day training for Lead Master Trainers concludes19 minutes ago
-
PBM marks International Women's Day at WEC in Islamabad19 minutes ago
-
Fasting in Ramazan reduces stress feelings, anxiety: Expert19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy features in photo exhibition of women diplomats in Prague19 minutes ago