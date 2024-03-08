Commissioner for equal opportunities to women for socio economic development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division, Marryam Khan said on Friday that it was inevitable to provide women with equal opportunities and a conducive environment for socio-economic development.

Addressing a ceremony held at All Pakistan Women Association in connection with World Women Day here, she termed the raise in the number of women in every field including decision making as a good omen.

She informed that equal rights of women and their inclusion in economics guaranteed the country's development adding that they were excelling at home and abroad by proving their skills.

APWA Patron-in-chief, Begum Farrukh Mukhtar, PR DPO, Nabeela Aslam, WCCI president Mahnaz Sheikh, APWA president Farah Faisal, General Secretary Nazia Yasir Khan and others were present.