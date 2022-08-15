Commissioner for taking steps to collect Pakistani flags, buntings from streets

Commissioner Lahore division Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman has directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to take immediate measures in collecting Pakistani flags and buntings from streets and roads of the city and properly set-aside

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore division Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman has directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to take immediate measures in collecting Pakistani flags and buntings from streets and roads of the city and properly set-aside.

He directed Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) zonal officers to ensure honor of country's flags and bounties. He also directed them to ensure that the used buntings in markets as well as in bazaars were properly disposed off.

The commissioner urged the teachers and parents that they should guide their children and students to give due respect to the Pakistani flags and buntings displayed during August 14 celebrations.