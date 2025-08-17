Commissioner Hazara Directs For Speeding Up Of Relief Efforts In Mansehra
Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Hazara, Fayaz Ali Shah, on Sunday visited rain-affected areas of District Mansehra to review ongoing rescue and relief operations in the wake of recent monsoon downpours.
During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Mansehra briefed the Commissioner on human and material losses caused by the torrential rains, as well as the latest progress on relief measures.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, District Health Officer, and other senior officials were also present.
Commissioner Shah expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to affected residents but stressed that swift relief and rehabilitation remain the district administration’s top priority. He directed all departments to strengthen coordination and accelerate their efforts through an effective strategy to minimize the hardships of displaced families in the shortest possible time.
