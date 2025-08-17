IUB delegate attends 3rd KARCIEF conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) A delegation from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur represented Pakistan at the 3rd KARCIEF Conference and International Islamic Finance Olympiad (IIFO 2025) held in Konya, Turkiye.

According to an official press release issued by the IUB here, the prestigious event was hosted by KTO Karatay University, a historic institution tracing its roots to the 13th-century Karatay Madrasah. “The 10-member delegation led by the Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce included both students and faculty members and actively participated in the academic conference and the Olympiad,” it said, adding that during the competition, IUB students expressed their skills and knowledge in various Islamic finance challenges alongside participants from several countries, showcasing their expertise and enhancing Pakistan’s presence on the global stage.

Prof. Dr. Fevzi Rifat Ortaç, Rector of KTO Karatay University and Dr. Kamola ERGUN, Chairperson of the conference expressed their gratitude for IUB’s valuable presence and academic contributions to the international forum.