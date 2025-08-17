Sindh Governor to distribute laptops, meet with stakeholders in Sukkur & Khairpur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori will arrive in Sukkur tonight for a four-day visit from August 17 (Today), 2025. According to handout issued here Sunday, the Governor Sindh will attend a dinner hosted by prominent industrialist Mubeen Ahmed Jumani on the first day.

On August 18, he will address the media and hold meetings with Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazirabad University and stakeholders in Sukkur and Khairpur. He will also attend dinners hosted by Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Khairpur Chamber of Commerce and distribute laptops at Sukkur IBA.