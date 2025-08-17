Sindh Governor To Distribute Laptops, Meet With Stakeholders In Sukkur & Khairpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori will arrive in Sukkur tonight for a four-day visit from August 17 (Today), 2025. According to handout issued here Sunday, the Governor Sindh will attend a dinner hosted by prominent industrialist Mubeen Ahmed Jumani on the first day.
On August 18, he will address the media and hold meetings with Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazirabad University and stakeholders in Sukkur and Khairpur. He will also attend dinners hosted by Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Khairpur Chamber of Commerce and distribute laptops at Sukkur IBA.
Recent Stories
Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves
At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion
UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day
Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..
Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..
12 dead, missing in northern China floods
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Governor to distribute laptops, meet with stakeholders in Sukkur & Khairpur2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara directs for speeding up of relief efforts in Mansehra2 minutes ago
-
Maroof Int'l Hospital marks Independence Day12 minutes ago
-
Thundershower forecast for Sindh including Karachi12 minutes ago
-
0.8m houses completed: Nasir Shah12 minutes ago
-
AJK PM urges journalists to highlight Kashmir freedom movement12 minutes ago
-
Hassan Nisar granted Pride of Pakistan award for youth, technology and civic contributions12 minutes ago
-
Somalian FM expresses condolences on loss of lives in floods12 minutes ago
-
Two women arrested with drugs32 minutes ago
-
CBD releases Rs35 million funds for repairing Lahore Bridge32 minutes ago
-
Saad Rafique calls on PM32 minutes ago
-
Mystery of two-year-old’s death solved in Sialkot: Child’s aunt arrested52 minutes ago