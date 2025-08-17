Police Issues Over 5.4m Driving Licences, Collects Rs. 5.14b In Traffic Fines In 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Punjab Police has issued more than 5.416 million driving licenses during the current year as part of its public service delivery initiatives, while also ensuring strict enforcement of traffic laws across the province.
According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, traffic enforcement teams issued over 8.114 million challans to violators, resulting in fines of more than Rs. 5.14 billion.
To curb environmental pollution, 252,000 challans were issued to smoke-emitting vehicles, 22,360 vehicles were impounded at police stations, and the fitness certificates of 234 vehicles were confiscated.
Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar directed officers to intensify crackdowns against overloading, overspeeding, underage driving, and one-way violations. He emphasized that strict measures against violators must continue without relaxation.
The IG further stated that citizens are being provided training at 127 driving training schools across Punjab to promote awareness about traffic discipline and road safety. He also ordered effective steps for recovery of fines from defaulters of traffic challans.
