Restoration work underway in Abbottabad following landslides caused by heavy rains

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) In line with the vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for good governance and people-friendly initiatives, the district administration of Abbottabad has launched immediate restoration efforts after multiple landslides triggered by recent heavy rains.

According to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, landslides occurred at Maira Rahmat Khan, Kakmung, Boi Road, and Ziarat Masoom Chhajar, while several link roads in Almira Mangal were also affected.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Galiyat, Shameem Ullah, supervised clearance operations in Galiyat, where the Communication and Works Department and Galiyat Development Authority deployed heavy machinery to remove debris and reopen blocked roads for traffic.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner of Revenue Muhammad Khan inspected the affected link road in Almira Mangal and issued directives for its early rehabilitation.

Officials said the timely intervention of the district administration and supporting departments ensured the swift resumption of road connectivity, minimizing inconvenience to residents and travelers.