Commissioner holds open court:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood visited the 'Awami Khidmat Revenue Kutchehry (open court) at district Headquarter office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the court was a people-friendly initiative of Punjab Chief Minister, which solved the problems of citizens at their door-steps.

She said that a large a number of people expressed their full confidence in the service courts.

Dr Farah Masood said that in the open court, the revenue staff solves the problems of masses regarding issuance of fard, accuracy record, issuance of transfers, income certificate, inspection record registry, issuance of domicile and other issues related to revenue.

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shah Rukh Khan Niazi and Assistant Commissioner Umar Draz Gondal along with other revenue officers and field staff were also present in the open court.