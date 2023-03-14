Commissioner inaugurates 'Clean, Green Peshawar' campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair and Deputy Commissioner, Shah Fahad on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Clean and Green Peshawar' campaign by planting a sapling.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by CM aide, Malik Mehar Elahi, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Saneea Safi, traders and officials of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP).

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said workers of WSSP would clean the streets of the city and dispose of garbage on daily basis.

He said a campaign would also be conducted to aware people of the benefits of cleanliness.

He said Gulbahar and University Town would be made model zones inviting proposals and suggestions from the masses and business community.