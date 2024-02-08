Commissioner Inspects Security Arrangements At Polling Stations
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 11:04 PM
Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday visited polling stations in the provincial capital to assess security arrangements for the general election 2024
Accompanied by DC Rafia Haider, Randhawa visited polling stations in NA-129, NA-128,
and PP-170, 169.
During his visits, Commissioner Randhawa actively engaged in CCTV monitoring at both
security and polling stations.
Commissioner Randhawa highlighted collaborative efforts of various departments.
Additionally, he visited the Control Room and Monitoring Center of the Punjab Home Internal
Security.
