Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations

Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday visited polling stations in the provincial capital to assess security arrangements for the general election 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday visited polling stations in the provincial capital to assess security arrangements for the general election 2024.

Accompanied by DC Rafia Haider, Randhawa visited polling stations in NA-129, NA-128,

and PP-170, 169.

During his visits, Commissioner Randhawa actively engaged in CCTV monitoring at both

security and polling stations.

Commissioner Randhawa highlighted collaborative efforts of various departments.

Additionally, he visited the Control Room and Monitoring Center of the Punjab Home Internal

Security.