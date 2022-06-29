Commissioner inspects water filtration plants, sewerage treatment plants of city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar visited various water filtration plants, sewage treatment plants, and ongoing construction projects across the city.

He inspected the water filtration plant at Diwanwali Pully and Maqbool Colony, and the sewerage treatment plant at Musa Colony. He also inspected the maintenance of manholes near Tibba Badr Sher Cemetery and repair work of adjacent roads.

He directed the concerned officers to complete all the ongoing development projects related to construction and make them operational as soon as possible.

He also directed to clean up the Maqbool colony water filtration plant. He said that the construction of the wall of Tibba Badar Sher Cemetery and repairing work of roads and construction of manholes near Tibba Badar Sher Cemetery should be completed immediately.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that officers and staff should perform their duties properly and all possible facilities should be provided to the people.