Commissioner Karachi asked to initiate action against profiteering, hoarding

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh has been asked to direct the Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and officials concerned of all the districts of Karachi to take strict action against illegal profiteers and hoarders in their respective jurisdictions.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) for the Bureau of Supply and Prizes, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan has expressed displeasure over the alleged illegal increase in milk and poultry prices in the metropolis, said a statement.

The Director General of the Bureau of Supply and Prizes has sent a letter to the Commissioner, Karachi, on the directives of Dr.

Khatu Mal Jeewan, with directives to take action against illegal profiteering and hoarding.

The district administration officials are directed to intensify operations across Karachi to ensure sale of essential items including milk and poultry meat at official rates.

Jeewan has also directed to stop illegal increase in prices of milk and poultry meat and to expedite legal action against hoarders.

The officials concerned are directed to extend their full cooperation with the district administration and ensure strict action against the sale of milk and poultry meat in the violation to the official price list.