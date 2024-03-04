Open Menu

Commissioner Launches Spring Tree Plantation Campaign In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 08:24 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam on Monday initiated the spring tree plantation campaign at the Thaee Forest school Dhamtour Abbottabad. The drive was launched under the supervision of the Forest Department's Galyat Forest Division.

Zaheer-ul-Islam emphasized that tree planting is essential for maintaining a clean and stable environment, ensuring the preservation and safety of future generations. He encouraged individuals to actively participate in the ongoing charity by planting at least one tree.

During the event, the Commissioner distributed plants among students and landowners, stressing the importance of nurturing and caring for the planted saplings. District Forest Officer (DFO) Galyat Forest Division Shahryar Khan gave a detailed briefing about the plantation drive, revealing plans to plant three hundred and sixty thousand different types of plants in Abbottabad district.

He said that Forest Department would plant more than 40600 saplings of various categories and some of the plants would be distributed where 25,000 would be given to education Department, 26,000 plants to local farmers and 10,000 plants to Abbottabad University of Science and Technology. Additional plants will be allocated to various schools as per their requirements, further promoting environmental stewardship among the younger generation.

District Forest Officer Shahriyar Khan also mentioned that plants had been strategically planted in valleys before the snowfall, with plans to provide more plants to schools once vacations end. The spring tree planting campaign offers a variety of plants, including cedar, deodar, poplar, cypress, and blueberry, all provided free of cost to enhance green cover and biodiversity.

