Commissioner Multan division transferred

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Multan Division Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed has been transferred and posted as Commissioner Sargodha, said an official source.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar has been entrusted the additional charge of Commissioner Multan, in addition to his own duties for period of three months or still posting of regular incumbent.