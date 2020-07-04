UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Pays Tribute To Doctors, Rescue 122, Police Officials

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 09:09 PM

Commissioner pays tribute to doctors, Rescue 122, police officials

Divisional Commissioner Mutahar Zeb paid rich tributes to the doctors, health workers, Rescue 1122, police and district administration and media for fighting against corona epidemic with bravery and courage

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Mutahar Zeb paid rich tributes to the doctors, health workers, Rescue 1122, police and district administration and media for fighting against corona epidemic with bravery and courage.

Talking to media men, the commissioner said from the first day, the people of Mardan cooperated not only with the district administration but also with the police, health and other departments in this difficult time.

He said, "in the continuous struggle for 100 days, I pay homage to the day and night services of the people of Health Department, Rescue 1122, police, administration, media persons and persons from other departments.

" He said the first death had focused people's attention on the corona epidemic, but with the help of lockdown and other measures and the cooperation of the people, we continued to move towards success.

The commissioner said the implementation of smart lockdown had significantly reduced corona cases.

