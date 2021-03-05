UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Restores Filter Plant At Ghangra Mori

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:59 PM

Commissioner restores Filter plant at Ghangra Mori

The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Muhammad Abbass Baloch has said a 5 million gallons per day water filtration plant for SITE area, lying idle for last 9 years since its completion, has been made operational

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Muhammad Abbass Baloch has said a 5 million gallons per day water filtration plant for SITE area, lying idle for last 9 years since its completion, has been made operational.

Addressing the handing over ceremony here Friday with regard to operationalisation of the plant located at Ghangra Mori, the Commissioner credited Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro for his efforts for the plant's quick restoration.

According to him, the plant was built by the Sindh government at the cost of Rs587 million in February, 2012.

However, he told that the Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate (SITE) Limited could not make the plant operational because they lacked the required staff.

The Commissioner said the restored plant would not only supply water to the industries in the SITE area Hyderabad but also to dozens of housing colonies located in its surroundings.

Baloch said the plant's operation had been handed over to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and he expressed hope that WASA would keep the plant functional in order to serve the people and the industrial consumers.

The Commissioner appealed the domestic and industrial consumers to pay their previous unpaid as well as the current water bills so that WASA could bear the cost operating the plant.

The DC Soomro said the ceremony had been handed as per the directions of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, adding that after signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between WASA and SITE, the plant had been handed over to the former.

He expressed the hope that the people of the area would be supplied clean drinking water from that 5MGD plant.

The MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, Managing Director SITE Limited Pervez Baloch, Additional DC Tabraiz Sadiq Marri, Managing Director WASA Muzaffar Memon and other officials were present on the occasion.

