Commissioner Reviews Construction Work Of GNSIC
Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan on Sunday visited the Govt Nawaz
Sharif Institute of Cardiology (GNSIC) and reviewed the quality and pace of
ongoing construction work.
He also inspected the temporarily functional OPD, met with the patients and
inquired about the facilities provided in the hospital.
The Commissioner directed the doctors to treat the patients with good manners
and provide treatment with full attention.
On the occasion, doctors informed the Commissioner about the administrative
and facility issues of the hospital and presented various suggestions.
The Commissioner has called a meeting of the hospital's standing committee
next week to resolve the issues, while immediately sending a message to the
Secretary Health to inform him about the situation on other issues including
the delay in the supply of medicines.
He said the Govt Nawaz Sharif Teaching Hospital was a valuable gift from Punjab
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to the people of Sargodha and surrounding
districts, and its timely completion and functionality would be ensured at all costs.
The engineering team informed the Commissioner that the construction of the hospital
would be completed by the end of next month. Currently, about a hundred patients
were being examined daily in the temporary OPD, while after the board of Governors
becomes active, the hospital would be fully functional with the appointment of more
doctors and paramedical staff.
