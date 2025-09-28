Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Construction Work Of GNSIC

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2025 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan on Sunday visited the Govt Nawaz

Sharif Institute of Cardiology (GNSIC) and reviewed the quality and pace of

ongoing construction work.

He also inspected the temporarily functional OPD, met with the patients and

inquired about the facilities provided in the hospital.

The Commissioner directed the doctors to treat the patients with good manners

and provide treatment with full attention.

On the occasion, doctors informed the Commissioner about the administrative

and facility issues of the hospital and presented various suggestions.

The Commissioner has called a meeting of the hospital's standing committee

next week to resolve the issues, while immediately sending a message to the

Secretary Health to inform him about the situation on other issues including

the delay in the supply of medicines.

He said the Govt Nawaz Sharif Teaching Hospital was a valuable gift from Punjab

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to the people of Sargodha and surrounding

districts, and its timely completion and functionality would be ensured at all costs.

The engineering team informed the Commissioner that the construction of the hospital

would be completed by the end of next month. Currently, about a hundred patients

were being examined daily in the temporary OPD, while after the board of Governors

becomes active, the hospital would be fully functional with the appointment of more

doctors and paramedical staff.

