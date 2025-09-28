Open Menu

Wah Saddar Police Arrest 3-member Criminal Gang, Recover Stolen Valuables

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Wah Saddar Police arrest 3-member criminal gang, recover stolen valuables

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Wah Saddar Police have arrested a three-member gang allegedly involved in street crime, theft, burglary and motorcycle lifting, recovering stolen cash, vehicles and other valuables.

According to a police spokesman on Sunday, the operation was carried out on the directives of Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar, Talha Wali.

During the raid, the police recovered the stolen amount of Rs150,000 in cash, four motorcycles, four mobile phones, three bundles of wires and weapons.

The SP Potohar said that the arrested suspects would be challaned in court with solid evidence. He remarked that those depriving citizens of their valuable assets could not escape the grip of the law.

The spokesman reiterated that the Rawalpindi Police were fully committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and would continue operations against criminal elements without discrimination.

