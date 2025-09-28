'Govt focused on promoting tourism in South Punjab'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The government is focusing on promoting tourism in South Punjab through up-gradation

of resorts, development of new recreational facilities, and promotional activities, said

Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) Regional Manager Haider Raza Shah.

He said Fort Munro had emerged as a prime attraction for visitors, while a new park was

being established in Dera Ghazi Khan for public. Shah added that a double-decker bus

had also been introduced in Multan to facilitate informative trips and guide tourists to

different historical sites.

He further said that up-gradation of resorts at Derawar Fort was underway, and jeep

rallies were being organized to attract large crowds, which also contributes to the national

economy through foreign exchange. “The Punjab government is paying special attention

to promoting South Punjab’s tourism potential along with raising awareness among domestic

and foreign visitors,” he remarked.

Psychologists and researchers underline the importance of tourism for both physical and

mental health. Experts say monotony, boredom, and psychological stress were often the

result of sticking to a rigid routine and avoiding recreational activities. A study by University

College London revealed that individuals who travel more than 24 kilometers were healthier,

mentally stronger, and less prone to illnesses including eye-related problems.

Pakistan is blessed with a variety of natural landscapes mountains, plains, and deserts

which attract thousands of domestic and foreign visitors each year. Youth and families

from South Punjab often organize private trips to historic sites of Multan, Derawar Fort,

Fort Munro, Bahawalpur, Karachi, Lahore, and the northern areas.

Multan-based Muhammad Kashif shared that his group of friends camps annually in

Punjab’s northern and southern regions, recently visiting Fort Munro for recreation.

With the onset of winter, families and office workers from Multan are preparing to enjoy

snowy mountains and desert landscapes.

Prominent psychologist Khizra Sohail told APP that recreational activities, sightseeing,

morning walks, and spending time in a refreshing environment reduce stress and depression.

She advised that every individual should plan recreational activities at least once every six

months. “A healthy mind builds a healthy life. Without such opportunities, society risks

negativity, pushing youth towards drugs and social evils,” she added.