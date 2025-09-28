'Govt Focused On Promoting Tourism In South Punjab'
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 01:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The government is focusing on promoting tourism in South Punjab through up-gradation
of resorts, development of new recreational facilities, and promotional activities, said
Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) Regional Manager Haider Raza Shah.
He said Fort Munro had emerged as a prime attraction for visitors, while a new park was
being established in Dera Ghazi Khan for public. Shah added that a double-decker bus
had also been introduced in Multan to facilitate informative trips and guide tourists to
different historical sites.
He further said that up-gradation of resorts at Derawar Fort was underway, and jeep
rallies were being organized to attract large crowds, which also contributes to the national
economy through foreign exchange. “The Punjab government is paying special attention
to promoting South Punjab’s tourism potential along with raising awareness among domestic
and foreign visitors,” he remarked.
Psychologists and researchers underline the importance of tourism for both physical and
mental health. Experts say monotony, boredom, and psychological stress were often the
result of sticking to a rigid routine and avoiding recreational activities. A study by University
College London revealed that individuals who travel more than 24 kilometers were healthier,
mentally stronger, and less prone to illnesses including eye-related problems.
Pakistan is blessed with a variety of natural landscapes mountains, plains, and deserts
which attract thousands of domestic and foreign visitors each year. Youth and families
from South Punjab often organize private trips to historic sites of Multan, Derawar Fort,
Fort Munro, Bahawalpur, Karachi, Lahore, and the northern areas.
Multan-based Muhammad Kashif shared that his group of friends camps annually in
Punjab’s northern and southern regions, recently visiting Fort Munro for recreation.
With the onset of winter, families and office workers from Multan are preparing to enjoy
snowy mountains and desert landscapes.
Prominent psychologist Khizra Sohail told APP that recreational activities, sightseeing,
morning walks, and spending time in a refreshing environment reduce stress and depression.
She advised that every individual should plan recreational activities at least once every six
months. “A healthy mind builds a healthy life. Without such opportunities, society risks
negativity, pushing youth towards drugs and social evils,” she added.
Recent Stories
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes
UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025
Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, min ..
IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century
UAE President receives OpenAI CEO
UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt
6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai
Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..
Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Govt focused on promoting tourism in South Punjab'5 minutes ago
-
Army’s swift action saves children’s lives after Bajaur blast6 minutes ago
-
Wah Saddar Police arrest 3-member criminal gang, recover stolen valuables6 minutes ago
-
Chinese relief flights landed with 300 tents, 9,000 blankets for flood victims6 minutes ago
-
ICT Police clip the wheels of auto-theft gangs, seize six cars worth 18 mln15 minutes ago
-
President underlines significance of free flow of information in promoting transparency, good govern ..15 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to vaccinate over 461,000 children in October polio drive15 minutes ago
-
CPO highlights completion of major welfare projects for police martyrs, ghazis16 minutes ago
-
SMC delegation lauds PCP selfless services for PWDs16 minutes ago
-
PTI’s hollow politics exposed as Peshawar rally turns into public backlash: Ikhtiar Wali Khan26 minutes ago
-
One dead, one injured in separate incidents in Mardan26 minutes ago
-
From owl blood to banknotes: Black magic Babas boom despite cosmetic crackdown36 minutes ago