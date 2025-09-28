14 Held For Power Pilfering
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) claimed on Sunday to have
caught 14 pilferers of electricity from various parts of the district.
A Fesco task force team raided various areas of the district and caught --Riaz,
Tahir, Sqlain, Sana ullah, Abdul waheed, Waleed Khan, Hafiz Akram, Farzand
Chaudhry, Tariq, Sufi Kamal and others for stealing electricity from main lines
and meters tampering.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
