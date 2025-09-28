14 held for power pilfering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) claimed on Sunday to have

caught 14 pilferers of electricity from various parts of the district.

A Fesco task force team raided various areas of the district and caught --Riaz,

Tahir, Sqlain, Sana ullah, Abdul waheed, Waleed Khan, Hafiz Akram, Farzand

Chaudhry, Tariq, Sufi Kamal and others for stealing electricity from main lines

and meters tampering.

Cases have been registered against the accused.