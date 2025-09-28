One killed, two hurt in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) A man was killed while two others sustained multiple injuries when

a trailer collided with a mini truck near Adda 5-Faiz Bahawalpur road

on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, the dead was identified as Muhammad

Arshad (40), resident of Hahtthi Motonwal, district Lodhran while

the injured were identified as Hazoor Bukhsh and Shafiq Ahmed.

On information, Rescue teams rushed on the spot and shifted the

victims to Nishtar hospital.

Police were investigating.