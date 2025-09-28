One Killed, Two Hurt In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 02:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) A man was killed while two others sustained multiple injuries when
a trailer collided with a mini truck near Adda 5-Faiz Bahawalpur road
on Sunday.
According to Rescue officials, the dead was identified as Muhammad
Arshad (40), resident of Hahtthi Motonwal, district Lodhran while
the injured were identified as Hazoor Bukhsh and Shafiq Ahmed.
On information, Rescue teams rushed on the spot and shifted the
victims to Nishtar hospital.
Police were investigating.
Recent Stories
UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes
UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025
Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, min ..
IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century
UAE President receives OpenAI CEO
UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt
6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai
Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, two hurt in road accident9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews construction work of GNSIC9 minutes ago
-
14 held for power pilfering9 minutes ago
-
'Govt focused on promoting tourism in South Punjab'19 minutes ago
-
Army’s swift action saves children’s lives after Bajaur blast19 minutes ago
-
Wah Saddar Police arrest 3-member criminal gang, recover stolen valuables19 minutes ago
-
Chinese relief flights landed with 300 tents, 9,000 blankets for flood victims19 minutes ago
-
ICT Police clip the wheels of auto-theft gangs, seize six cars worth 18 mln29 minutes ago
-
President underlines significance of free flow of information in promoting transparency, good govern ..29 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to vaccinate over 461,000 children in October polio drive29 minutes ago
-
CPO highlights completion of major welfare projects for police martyrs, ghazis29 minutes ago
-
SMC delegation lauds PCP selfless services for PWDs29 minutes ago