Army’s swift action saves children’s lives after Bajaur blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) In Bajaur’s Lagharai area the explosive material planted by Khawarij militants went off the other day, killing three innocent children and leaving five others critically injured.

However, the Pakistan Army immediately launched a rescue operation, airlifting the injured children to Peshawar via helicopter.

These critically injured children are now receiving treatment under the supervision of military doctors at CMH Peshawar. This timely action saved several precious young lives.

The children had been playing when they came into contact with the hidden explosives, which suddenly went off.

Police and other relevant authorities cordoned off the blast site and collected evidence. Security officials noted that this incident highlights how the Khawarij terrorists have trapped local communities in deadly networks of explosives.

In the past, similar incidents have taken place, including in the Tirah Valley, where stored explosives belonging to the militants detonated, killing several civilians and 14 terrorists.

This latest blast underscores the militants’ ruthless tactics of using civilian populations as shields, targeting children, homes, and even mosques without hesitation.

The Pakistan Army and security forces, with the cooperation of local residents, have reaffirmed their commitment to clearing Bajaur of explosives and eliminating the threat of Khawarij. Authorities expressed confidence that with public support, Bajaur will soon be freed from the militants’ deadly traps.