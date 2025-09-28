Army’s Swift Action Saves Children’s Lives After Bajaur Blast
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) In Bajaur’s Lagharai area the explosive material planted by Khawarij militants went off the other day, killing three innocent children and leaving five others critically injured.
However, the Pakistan Army immediately launched a rescue operation, airlifting the injured children to Peshawar via helicopter.
These critically injured children are now receiving treatment under the supervision of military doctors at CMH Peshawar. This timely action saved several precious young lives.
The children had been playing when they came into contact with the hidden explosives, which suddenly went off.
Police and other relevant authorities cordoned off the blast site and collected evidence. Security officials noted that this incident highlights how the Khawarij terrorists have trapped local communities in deadly networks of explosives.
In the past, similar incidents have taken place, including in the Tirah Valley, where stored explosives belonging to the militants detonated, killing several civilians and 14 terrorists.
This latest blast underscores the militants’ ruthless tactics of using civilian populations as shields, targeting children, homes, and even mosques without hesitation.
The Pakistan Army and security forces, with the cooperation of local residents, have reaffirmed their commitment to clearing Bajaur of explosives and eliminating the threat of Khawarij. Authorities expressed confidence that with public support, Bajaur will soon be freed from the militants’ deadly traps.
Recent Stories
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes
UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025
Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, min ..
IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century
UAE President receives OpenAI CEO
UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt
6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai
Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..
Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Govt focused on promoting tourism in South Punjab'1 minute ago
-
Army’s swift action saves children’s lives after Bajaur blast1 minute ago
-
Wah Saddar Police arrest 3-member criminal gang, recover stolen valuables1 minute ago
-
Chinese relief flights landed with 300 tents, 9,000 blankets for flood victims1 minute ago
-
ICT Police clip the wheels of auto-theft gangs, seize six cars worth 18 mln11 minutes ago
-
President underlines significance of free flow of information in promoting transparency, good govern ..11 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to vaccinate over 461,000 children in October polio drive11 minutes ago
-
CPO highlights completion of major welfare projects for police martyrs, ghazis11 minutes ago
-
SMC delegation lauds PCP selfless services for PWDs11 minutes ago
-
PTI’s hollow politics exposed as Peshawar rally turns into public backlash: Ikhtiar Wali Khan21 minutes ago
-
One dead, one injured in separate incidents in Mardan21 minutes ago
-
From owl blood to banknotes: Black magic Babas boom despite cosmetic crackdown31 minutes ago