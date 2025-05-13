Commissioner Reviews Operation Against Illegal Gold Mining In Shakardara
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 11:50 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) In the light of the clear instructions of Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Commissioner, Syed Mutasim BiIllah Shah has visited and reviewed in detail the ongoing operation against illegal gold mining on the banks of the Indus River in Shakardara areas.
He was accompanied by officers from the police , district administration and representatives of other relevant departments.
The commissioner directed the officers present on the spot to take strict action against the elements involved in illegal mining and to utilize all resources to eradicate the heinous business.
He clarified that the protection of natural resources was the top priority of the government and no one would be allowed to take the law into his hands.
During the visit, the commissioner took strict notice of the presence of illegal petrol pumps and directed the concerned authorities to take immediate action against them, so that the supply of fuel to the miners could be stopped, which was promoting illegal activities.
He directed to launch an awareness campaign by taking the local community into confidence, so that the people themselves could play their role in preventing illegal mining.
The Commissioner expressed his resolve that the government was following a zero tolerance policy against illegal businesses and the rule of law would be ensured at all costs.
