Commissioner Urges People To Cooperate In Eliminating Polio

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 07:46 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur , Shafique Ahmed Mahesar Tuesday aid that active cooperation of parents teachers, religious leaders and media was vital for eliminating crippling polio disease from the country while notable personalities belong to different segments of society should also realized their obligations to achieve target of polio-free region.

He was addressing a meeting of District Anti-Polio Committee, held in committee room of his office. Arrangements for five-day anti-polio campaign were reviewed in the meeting.

The commissioner directed the officers and officials of the health department to take part in anti-polio drive with the passion of national service to ensure success of the drive.

He appeal to the parents, social workers, elected representatives, Ulema and teachers to cooperate with health worker for ensuring 100 per cent administering of anti-polio vaccine to the children.

District health Officer (DHO) Sukkur Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar, representatives of World Health Organisation, and members of the committee attended the meeting.

Dr. Mahar told the meeting that all arrangements were being finalized in that regard added that hundred percent results had been achieved in previous campaigns and hoped that the target would also achieve in future.

