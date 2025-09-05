Open Menu

Court Testifies Total 13 Witnesses In Toshakhana-II Case

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The special court, hearing toshakhana-II case against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, has testified a total of 13 witnesses while the cross-examination of 11 has been completed.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand heard the Toshakhana II case at Adiala Jail. During the hearing, the PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi were produced in the courtroom from the jail.

PTI founder’s lawyers Salman Safdar, Arshad Tabrez and Qoseen Faisal Mufti, while special prosecutors Zulfiqar Naqvi and Umair Majeed Malik appeared in the courtroom on behalf of the FIA.

PTI founder’s two sisters Aleema Khan and Dr. Uzma were present in the courtroom.

The statements of two prosecution witnesses were recorded during the hearing. The witnesses include Principal Appraiser Customs Sana Saeed and ADCG Headquarters Abdullah Khan.

After recording the statements of the witnesses, the court adjourned the next hearing of the Tosha Khana II case until September 8.

