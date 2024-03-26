Commissioner Visits 'Model Bazar' Bhera
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited Model Bazaar Bhera and checked the quality and prices of fruits and vegetables and other consumable items here on Tuesday.
Deputy Commissioner(DC) Capt(retd) Shoaib Ali and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bhera were also accompanied him.
According to a spokesperson,the government of Punjab was facilitating the public by selling essential items according to official rates under the Ramzan Negehban program.
Commissioner Sargodha inspected various stalls and instructed the local administration to ensure that every citizen coming to Model Bazaar was provided relief and no shopkeeper indulges in overpricing or illegitimate profiteering.
He also directed the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bhera to monitor the market on a daily basis and keep the deployed staff alert on their duties.
Recent Stories
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District
Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen
PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat
Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 303,000 unregistered Afghans via KP: Home Deptt10 minutes ago
-
Two brick kilns sealed:10 minutes ago
-
PNCA hosting painting competition themed “land & People of Pakistan”10 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas police crackdown on crime, drugs11 minutes ago
-
CM decides to establish liver transplant center11 minutes ago
-
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat12 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad reviews the arrangement for the disbursement of financial assistance21 minutes ago
-
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal directed to submit rep ..39 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 640 kg drugs in five operations41 minutes ago
-
Govt implementing IT-based track & trace system in factories to control production, protect revenue: ..1 hour ago
-
Markets, malls buzzing with shoppers after iftar to soak in Eid spirit1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of famous playwright Haseena Moin observed1 hour ago