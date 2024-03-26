Open Menu

Commissioner Visits 'Model Bazar' Bhera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited Model Bazaar Bhera and checked the quality and prices of fruits and vegetables and other consumable items here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner(DC) Capt(retd) Shoaib Ali and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bhera were also accompanied him.

According to a spokesperson,the government of Punjab was facilitating the public by selling essential items according to official rates under the Ramzan Negehban program.

Commissioner Sargodha inspected various stalls and instructed the local administration to ensure that every citizen coming to Model Bazaar was provided relief and no shopkeeper indulges in overpricing or illegitimate profiteering.

He also directed the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bhera to monitor the market on a daily basis and keep the deployed staff alert on their duties.

