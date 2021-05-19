UrduPoint.com
Complete Trials Of Revenue Cases Hearing To Be Held Soon : DC Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 06:33 PM

Complete trials of revenue cases hearing to be held soon : DC Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Cap. (R) Nadeem Nasir Wednesday said that complete trial of the revenue cases hearing would be held soon to facilitate the masses

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Cap. (R) Nadeem Nasir Wednesday said that complete trial of the revenue cases hearing would be held soon to facilitate the masses.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the performance of Revenue staff.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahb Muhammad Khan briefed the deputy commissioner Abbottabad regarding different matters of the revenue department.

Deputy Director Database computerization of land record Farrukh Masood while briefing DC said that since 2019 our teams were working for the digitalization of 242 villages of Tehsil Abbottabad and Lower Tanawal in Service Delivery Center Abbottabad.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Muhammad Khan, AC Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, Additional AC Marwi Malik, Ameen ul Hassan, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, Abbottabad, Lora, Havelian and Lower Tanawal were present on the occasion.

