Comsats University Abbottabad organizes video production, poster competition on World Clean Up Day

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Comsats University Abbottabad Friday organized a video production, slogan and poster competition on the theme of "The Importance and Necessity of Cleanliness" in connection with World Clean Up Day.

Students from various universities, including Hazara University Mansehra, Abbottabad University of Science and Technology and the University of Haripur, actively participated in the event.

In the video production competition, Malik Daniyal Sajid, a student from Abbottabad University of Science and Technology secured the first position, while Muqaddas, a student from Comsats University secured the second position and Ahsan Shah from the University of Haripur secured the third position.

In the poster competition, Maidah from Hazara University Mansehra got the first position, Shafaq Haroon from Comsats University secured the second, and Bushra Sahar occupied the third position.

In the slogan competition, Ahsan Ayub Khan from Comsats University secured the first position, Maah Noor Ayaz from Hazara University Mansehra secured the second, and Malik Abdullah from the University of Haripur secured the third position.

Chief Executive Officer of Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad Engineer Rehan Yousaf while addressing the participants, emphasized the importance of celebrating World Clean Up Day.

He further said cleanliness is a part of our faith therefore, every individual in relevant institutions, including every office, should contribute to their city's cleanliness. He emphasized that to build a better society, we needed to bring about change in our perspectives and create a positive impact by bringing change in our views.